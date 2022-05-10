They capture Johnny Depp’s lawyer celebrate Amber Heard’s story: he accused Kate Moss of the actor’s aggression | TV and Show

The actress recounted different attacks when she mentioned that in one of them she assured that she “instantly” thought of the model, referring to a story given in 2020. The lawyer did not avoid being happy to hear the name of Kate Moss.

Although this week the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is in a recess, stories and moments that were experienced on the stand in the midst of Amber Heard’s statements continue to come out. Among these, a video of a lawyer for Johnny Depp happy to hear from Heard after he mentioned an alleged assault on Kate Moss.

Among her statements, social networks began to viralize a moment that she narrated in the middle of the trial, assuring that her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, had also assaulted Kate Mosswho was the interpreter’s girlfriend in the 90s.

Heard was recounting different attacks she suffered from Depp in 2015, where she recalled a moment of fight where Depp, enraged, would have chased her down the stairs after the actress had thrown a can of Red Bull at the actor.

It was then that, seeing the persecution, Heard stated that her sister approached them to intervene in the meeting.

“She put herself in the line of fire,” said the interpreter. “My sister was trying to get Johnny to stop. She had her back to the ladder, and Johnny lunged at her. He didn’t hesitate for a second I instantly thought of Kate Moss and the stairs.”he mentioned.

Thus, the actress Aquaman I would have decided to act. “For the first time I hit him right in the face”he said, assuring that thanks to his action, the interpreter of Jack Sparrow did not throw his sister down the stairs.

“Up until that point in our relationship, I hadn’t even tapped Johnny.”he claimed.

According to Heard, after his performance, “Johnny looked stunned and then started laughing at me. He then he lunged at me again.” It was then that, he says, security personnel came between them.

Why did Amber Heard mention Kate Moss?

However, and despite his powerful story, many found it strange that he mentioned the iconic model of the 90s in the trial, since it did not make sense to them.

And it is that, in July 2020, Amber Heard claims Depp assaulted Kate Moss when they were still in a relationship. That happened in the middle of the trial between the actor and the newspaper The Sun, where the actress participated as a witness.

Then, Heard told the same story and mentioned the model for the first time. “I heard a rumor from two people: they said he pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. That was fresh in my mind. At that time I acted reflexively to protect her (her sister from her) ”, she stated then.

In that trial, Depp denied assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

A surprise reaction

In any case, many users began to make different theories about his story after one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers was caught making a gesture of celebration in the current trial when Heard mentions the model.

The lawyer first smiles and turns to look at the rest of the group of lawyers and then make a fist gesture of approval. Also, it looks like Depp gives a slight smile. and shakes his head in disbelief.

After his brief sign of joy, the lawyer says something to Depp to refocus on the trial. Till the date, Moss has not referred to the situation.

Courtroom Moment: On Friday, #JohnnyDepp‘s attorney Ben Chu appeared to celebrate with a fist pump when #AmberHeard mentioned #KateMoss during her testimony. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/7KWrD0oGnV — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 6, 2022

Then, different Internet users began to ensure that the interpreter’s legal team even expected Heard to mention that story in court. Even many users suspect that Kate Moss herself could participate in the trial.

Johnny sued Amber Heard for $50 million after Heard wrote an opinion column in The Washington Post, where claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence on her marriage to Depp.

For his part, Heard made a counterclaim for 100 million dollars, assuring that Depp runs a campaign to tarnish his name.

Johnny Deep and his lawyers celebrate, because Amber Heard named Kate Moss, who wanted to testify on behalf of the actor, but was not legally involved enough in the case. She now she could participate pic.twitter.com/GU03SzJ9e8 — juli🔮 (@cronopiatw) May 9, 2022