They capture Kim Kardashian with North West after her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is caught walking next to North West a day after it came to light that he had already divorced kanye-west. The businesswoman was seen walking the streets of Los Angeles, California wearing a striking outfit in the company of her eldest daughter.

After just over a year of trying to legally separate from Kanye West, kim kardashian is officially a single woman before the law. Last Wednesday, March 2, a Los Angeles judge accepted Kim Kardashian’s request for divorce through a virtual meeting in which the rapper was not present.

Despite the fact that there were some issues to be resolved regarding their marriage, it seems that the legal issue of their children was in perfect condition, according to a source close to the couple who spoke with TMZ. “As crazy as the divorce was, the custody issue was mostly handled peacefully.”.

Kim Kardashian publicly reappears before Kanye West’s divorce

Kim Kardashian was photographed in public for the first time since becoming legally single. The socialite appeared with one of her bodyguards and her eldest daughter, north west.

Far from trying to go unnoticed by the spotlight, Kim Kardashian stood out to the fullest wearing a Balenciaga nightgown in a fluorescent orange tone and a pair of black leggings. She also accompanied her outfit with a black face mask and dark sunglasses.