They capture Margot Robbie breaking down in tears after visiting Cara Delevingne

On Monday, September 5, Cara Delevingne made headlines for appearing in a rather worrying state outside the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles. The British actress and former model was caught in her socks wandering around the airport terminal, looking disheveled and haggard. The terrible state in which Expensive was shown last week immediately alerted his friends and loved ones, who right now seem to be distraught about his health.

On September 12 at around 1 pm, the 32-year-old famous Australian actress, Margot Robbie, was photographed leaving the house of Delevingne in West Hollywood, with whom he worked on the 2016 David Ayer-directed DC film Suicide Squad (25%). The photos of robby were published by Daily Mailand they show the Me star, Tonya (96%) apparently crying and wiping her tears as she left the residence of Delevingne.

Clearly, robby She was distraught after visiting her friend, and her face certainly didn’t bode well. The Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood actress (94%) wore a black ensemble as she left the home of Expensive and he was carrying a small travel suitcase with wheels. Also, in his hand was a plastic bag filled with what appears to be toiletries or medication (via Daily Mail).

Margot Robbie looks very distraught hours after leaving her friend Cara Delevingne’s house.

According to the outlet, it is not clear if Delevingne was at home during the visit of robbybut there is no doubt that something happened in there, because the star of Barbie really sad when he left. According to the report of Daily Mail, Delevingne she has been absent from events that are really important to her, and this is another cause for concern. The Paper Towns actress (56%) missed the launch of her own fashion collection during New York Fashion Week. In addition, she also did not show up during the 2022 Emmy Awards, an event attended by her co-stars from the comedy television series Only Murders in the Building (100%).

margot robbie has not been the only person close to Cara Delevingne who has visited her after what happened at the airport last week. Poppy Delevingnesister of Expensivearrived at his home the same day robby and left the place around 11 in the morning, according to Daily Mail. It is possible that both Poppy What Margothave come to the home of Expensive to show her your support and help her with whatever problem she is facing that is putting her health at risk. Various sources suggest that the former model suffers from addictions that have pushed her to the limit, resulting in the deterioration of her health.

fans of Expensive have also been extremely concerned when the emaciated state of Expensive at the California airport was shown a few days ago by numerous media outlets. In addition to walking erratically and having a haggard countenance, the British actress was also seen confused and with bruises on her arms spinning wildly around without shoes, according to The Sun.

