They capture Margot Robbie crying after visiting Cara Delevingne: the model is going through a difficult time | TV and Show

Everything indicates that Margot Robbie visited Cara Delevingne at her home after the model was seen in worrying conditions.

This Wednesday afternoon Margot Robbie was seen leaving Cara Delevingne’s house quite worriedSome media say that she was even crying after visiting her close friend.

Delevingne has been seen in recent weeks in worrying condition, disheveled and nervous. Her last appearance took place at the Los Angeles airport, where was recorded and photographed displaying erratic behavior.

According to the Daily Mail, which published the images of Robbie, the actress “seemed to struggle to regain her composure when she left the house”, and so it is seen in the photos.

what happened to #CaraDelevingne ? pic.twitter.com/4JoFOKgTUY — MovieUsherMX – Movie and series news (@MovieUshermx) September 9, 2022

Why did Margot Robbie visit her friend Cara Delevingne?

The local press speculates that the young model would be going through a difficult state of healthfor reasons that have not been confirmed.

In fact, also his absence has been noted in some events of which he should have been a partsuch as the launch of its own clothing collection Cara Loves Karl Few days ago.

Also, He also did not attend the Emmy Awards.which took place last Monday, where he was expected to accompany his fellow cast members of the series Only Murders in the Building.

Now, everything indicates that her sister Poppy Delevingne traveled from her residence in London to accompany hersince she was also seen a few days ago entering and leaving her house.

Last week, a source close to the Delevingne family reported to The Sun that “the situation has been brewing for a few weeks, and Cara’s family is involved. She is talked about organizing some kind of intervention and making sure that she gets the help that she may need”.