They capture members of the MS-13 in Santa Tecla during an operation this morning

The National Civil Police (PNC) in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) carried out a capture operation in the early hours of this Monday, March 28, in several cantons and neighborhoods of the municipality of Santa Tecla, in La Liberty.

According to the authorities, a total of 26 arrest warrants were issued in the cantons of Las Granadillas, El Matazano, Los Amates, Zacazil, El Limón and Los Castillos, capturing members of the MS-13 gang, including three leaders of the cliques that operate in the area.

As explained, with the arrests 14 pending cases would be resolved, which have to do with extortion, homicides and limitation of free movement, among others.

Yesterday there were also operations in Usulután, Cuscatlán, La Unión and Jujutlá, Ahuachapán, capturing members of the MS-13 and 18 gangs.



