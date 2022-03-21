They capture Mia Khalifa enjoying herself as one more assistant at Lollapalooza Chile They capture Mia Khalifa enjoying herself as one more assistant at Lollapalooza Chile







Megan Fox was not the only celebrity who came to our country to accompany her partner during Lollapalooza, since Mia Khalifa also traveled with her boyfriend, Jhay Cortés.

It was the influencer herself who confirmed her stay in Santiago, uploading a story on her Instagram account in which she appears enjoying the Foo Fighters show on Friday.

Let us remember that the North American band, led by Dave Grohl, was in charge of closing the first day of the music festival.

During the show, some of those attending the event managed to photograph Mia in the Cerrillos Bicentennial Park.

The best of lollapalooza, I was six feet from Mia Khalifa, and

1. She is perfect

2. Dp got to the same part as Martin Garrix, and it’s the closest I’ve ever been to world famous people. pic.twitter.com/Cw96jgyILq – Don Valerio (@flacaampuero) March 19, 2022

“The best of Lollapalooza, I was six feet from Mia Khalifa,” user Don Valerio wrote on Twitter.

“1. It’s perfect. 2. Then Martin Garrix got to the same part, and it’s the closest I’ve ever been to world famous people,” he added.

Another user shared an image where the former porn actress appears enjoying the Foo Fighters show next to the sound table.

It should be noted that as confirmed by Mia Khalifa herself on her social networks, she has already left Chile to land in Buenos Aires, where Lollapalooza is also held.

For some reason Mia Khalifa was hesitating corduroy to the Foo Fighters next to the sound table pic.twitter.com/UTjLv5on74 — chªn (@Pechan___) March 19, 2022



