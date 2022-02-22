They capture Otto Fernando Godoy Cordón, a former colonel wanted by the US for drug trafficking – Prensa Libre

The captured is required by the justice of the United States, reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Public Ministry (MP) and the National Civil Police (PNC) reported on February 20, the capture of Otto Fernando Godoy Cordón, ex-Colonel of the Army.

“Godoy Cordón is being required by the Court of the Southern District of California of the United Statesfor crimes related to drug trafficking, explained the MP.

The ex-military was located in La Ermita, municipality of San Andrés, Petén, reported, meanwhile, the PNC.

With this capture there are nine extraditable people and the sixth specifically for drug trafficking issues, added the Police.

second catch

Godoy Cordón had already been captured in February 2018 in Poptún, Petén, along with two Colombians and another Guatemalan. when they tried to flee and leave a plane abandoned.

The PNC then reported that they were alerted that an aircraft had landed illegally on a clandestine runway, so they mobilized anti-drug teams and teams from the Petén police station. to confirm the fact.

A day later, the authorities they raided the home of the then colonel, in El Naranjo, Petén.

However, after his capture, the Army He said he would not discharge a colonel suspected of drug trafficking until he was found guilty by a competent court.

Guatemala It is used as a bridge by international cartels to traffic drugs. from South America to the United States.