They capture Piotr Posadzki alias “Ruso”, accused of being an intermediary between cocaine producers and drug traffickers in Guatemala and Mexico

The Public ministry and the Ministry of the Interior reported that Pyotr Posadzky aka “ Russian ”, was located during an operation in Jocotillo village , Villa Canals .

Pyotr Posadzky 45 years old and polish nationality was apprehended by the Civil national police this Thursday, July 28, due to indications of drug trafficking in USA .

Man is required “by the United States District Court of america Southern District of Florida for the crimes of conspiracy to distribute 5 kg of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine”, detailed the MP.

According to the investigation by the authorities, identified a group dedicated to drug trafficking in Guatemalawho “developed sources of supply in Colombia and acted as investors and brokers between the supply sources Y big buyers of cocaine”.

The MP indicates that Posadzki, “since January 2014 to June 2019would have been a partner and operated as intermediary between cocaine supply sources Y Guatemalan and Mexican buyerswho imported the cocaine into the United States.”

According to Civil national policeduring 2022 they have been captured 24 people for extradition request in the United States18 of which are accused of crimes of drug trafficking.

#Urgent preliminary information Piotr Posadzki, 45, of Polish nationality, is captured in El Jocotillo village, Villa Canales, pursuant to an arrest warrant for extradition purposes. It will expand. pic.twitter.com/zbbJuOKFHo — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) July 28, 2022

