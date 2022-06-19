Entertainment

They capture Piqué from FIESTA in Stockholm with another unknown WOMAN after breaking up with Shakira | PHOTO

It seems that Gerard Piqué is trying to get over his breaking off with Shakira with a life of chaos. In recent days, the press, especially the Spanish one, has closely followed the personal life of the Spanish center-back, who has been seen in several meetings and even on a trip with those who would presumably be his new conquests. media now capture to the defender of Barcelona party in the city of Stockholm (capital of Sweden) with another unknown woman and have spread the Photo of the encounter.

While Shakira continues to focus on her music career, releasing a new single titled “Don’t You Worry” alongside the Black Eyed Peas and David Guetta, who is immediately establishing himself as the new hit of the summer; Pique he is coping with the separation surrounded by excesses. In addition to being caught with different football personalities and celebrities, he has also been seen accompanied by one or the other unknown woman And he no longer tries to hide it.

