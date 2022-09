The situation was captured at the beginning of the ceremony, to which the three members of the Royal Family arrived.

This Saturday officially began the period of reign of Charles III, after his proclamation was made in the Palace of Saint James. To the place also came the Queen Consort Camilla and William, the Prince of Wales.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the official cameras captured a particular gesture from Carlos’s son with the consort, who gave him a hand as he climbed the stairs to the main place.

According to what can be observed, the wife of Carlos III had a small misstep when walking towards that area, but just William, who was walking behind, was able to support her.

Later both managed to reach their chairs to start the ceremony, which was broadcast for the first time in history.

The Prince of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla arrive at the Accession Council. This is the first time we’ve seen William since his beloved grandmother’s death. pic.twitter.com/SDg1KTy612 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 10, 2022

It was Carlos III the first to sign the oath before the authorities. Later Camilla, William and Prime Minister Liz Truss did the same.

In his speech, the king said he was “deeply aware” of Elizabeth II’s legacy and of “the vast duties and responsibilities of sovereignty” that she has inherited.

“As I assume these responsibilities, I will endeavor to follow the inspiring example set before me, in upholding constitutional government and seeking peace, harmony and prosperity for the peoples of these islands and the Commonwealth realms and territories in everyone,” he said.