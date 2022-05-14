They capture Sandra Bullock in the happiest place in the world with her two children

A couple of months ago Sandra Bullock He surprised his followers by announcing his retirement from acting to be “in the place that makes me the happiest”: next to his family. The actress takes her job as a mom very seriously and decided to spend “24 hours a day, seven days a week with my little ones and my family.”

Since then, heThe Oscar winner stays away from the spotlight to enjoy her two children to the fullest Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, from her relationship with photographer Bryan Randall.

Recently, Sandra Bullock was captured together with her two children enjoying the attractions of Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with a guide and eating popcorn.

The actress walked through Disneyland apparently without security and opted for a sporty look made up of a white Nike hoodie, black training tights and matching sneakers with low-top socks.

The star, who was also seen wearing a Minnie ears headband and sunglasses, was photographed on the Radiator Springs boardwalk with her little ones while riding in a yellow car.

Your future plans

In the middle of last Marchthe actress of “The Proposal” spoke about her immediate plans in her career during a question and answer session with his fans after the screening of his latest movie. “I’m going to take time to be a mom,” Sandra said at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, before heading back to her home.

Bullock hinted at when he might resume his professional career. “I’ll be back, I don’t know when. Probably when (my children) are teenagers of 16 or 17 years“, she specified. She commented that she still has dreams to fulfill in the cinema and would like to tackle other projects within the Hispanic and Chicano communities. “I would love to (continue doing that) when I finish being a mother.”