They capture Sasha and Malia Obama exercising in LA

In the months that the daughters of Barack Obama They have been residing in the city of Los Angeles, United States, they have had an increase in their social status to become celebrities in the city.

Sasha and Malia Today they took a sports walk in which they showed their physical condition. During the route through Runyon Canyon, in Los Angeles, a place visited by different celebrities for long walks, the sisters’ clothing caught their attention.

Daily Mail published a series of photos showing the youngest (Sasha) of the Obamas wearing black sports shorts, a gathered blouse, colorful accessories and sports shoes. She, like the older one (Malia), was wearing a Nike brand sports bra, sports lycra and tennis shoes.

What most caught the attention of the photographers was Sasha Obama’s silver navel piercing along with colorful accessories on her neck and ankle. While Malia almost lacked these.

During their walk, the sisters were seen chatting happily, which affected their performance as the young women were seen bending over in an apparent attempt to catch their breath as they walked up a particularly steep hill.

The young women also took the time to enjoy the nature they were surrounded by, stopping to admire and pick some yellow flowers along the way.

Even though that him former president tested positive for COVID-19 and of the sisters having joined their mother days before, they were observed very well and enjoying their independence.