They capture Shakira dejected when seen since Gerard Piqué was photographed with a woman

After announcing his separation from Gerard Piquéwho was his partner for 12 years, Shakira She has shown the tension she has experienced in recent days by being photographed driving home in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Colombian singer, 45, was dejected at the wheel, days after her ex-partner was photographed with a mysterious woman at a party in Stockholm. With minimal makeup, Shakira did not crack a smile as she headed home.

swipe

On Friday night, a Swedish fan posted an image on social media showing the footballer with a mysterious blonde at a party in Stockholm. According to the fan, the Barcelona defender refused to greet her soccer-loving son, which led her to brand the star as “loser“.

Katrin Zytomierska claimed that fame had gone to Gerard’s head with his public contempt and shared the snapshot of him with his new partner. The photo of Pique, 35, in a hoodie alongside the young woman in a white beanie went viral over the weekend as the Spanish press tried to identify her.

Gerard and Shakira confirmed the end of their marriage of nearly 12 years last month. The couple, who have children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, released a joint statement saying: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this time for the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

According to sources, Pique has since led a “party lifestyle” in a bachelor pad and enjoying nights out with his teammates.

