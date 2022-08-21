They capture the financial manager of elPeriódico and raid his home using vehicles with covered license plates

The proceedings, by the MP and the National Civil Police (PNC) They take place at the residence of the financial manager of elPeriódico, Flora Silva, in Colinas de Minerva, Mixco.

The Public Ministry (MP) carries out this Friday, August 17 raids related to the case of the president of elPeriódico, Jose Rubén Zamora.

Like the searches of July 29, when Zamora was captured, In the operations, vehicles with covered license plates are also observed.

Even, one of the vehicle license plates was covered with a mask.

Later, elPeriódico reported on its website that Silva was captured during the proceedings.

At 11 p.m., she was taken from her home. and taken by the authorities to the San Juan de Dios General Hospital, where it will be evaluated.

Gustavo Ovalle, attorney for Flores, said he suffers from hypoglycemia and hypertension, so it must be evaluated.

He added that, according to the Constitution, in 24 hours she should be heard in her first statement.

Juan Luis Pantaleón, MP spokesman, confirmed that the Feci has a procedure under development, but it is still in process.

He said that for now he does not have more details and it will be until he concludes. He stated that he understands that the raid is for the case of Jose Rubén Zamora, but when they have more details they will make them known.

When asked why they use cars with covered plates, Pantaleon He stated that he did not know why and insisted that there is a diligence in progress.

MP issues statement

The MP issued a statement reporting the capture of the financial manager for the possible commission of the crime of conspiracy to commit the crime of laundering money or other assets.

“Silva Flores would have instructed the personnel under his charge to prepare stationery to support a monetary transaction, add.

how is the case

Just last August 9, Judge Fredy Orellana linked journalist Jose Rubén Zamora, president of elPeriódico, to criminal proceedings for the alleged crimes of influence peddling, blackmail and money laundering, in a case in which the Special Prosecutor against Impunity (Feci) points out that he was trying to launder Q300 thousand.

Along with Zamora, Orellana also linked Samari Carolina Gómez Díaz, assistant prosecutor of the Feci, to criminal proceedings. indicated disclosure of confidential or proprietary information.

Both Zamora and Gómez were denounced by Ronald García Navarijo, a former banker accused of corruption in 2017.

The judge based his ruling on the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, many of which were debated by the defendants’ defense, considering that they were not consistent with the facts indicated.

Zamora was arrested on July 29 just last in a police operation that broke into his residence, that day the headquarters of the newspaper was also raided and their bank accounts had been seized.

The MP accuses him of the alleged crimes of money laundering, conspiracy, influence peddling and blackmail.

Just last August 11, The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) reiterated the request that in the case of Jose Rubén Zamora there be guarantees of due process and security conditions.