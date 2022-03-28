They capture the radical change of look of Ryan Gosling

The film industry is betting more and more strongly on telling stories through live action, and not only with superhero productions. Now it is the turn of Barbie, the iconic doll launched on the market in 1959 that accompanied more than a generation of young people. As it turned out, Ryan Gosling would be in charge of bringing Ken to life, and he was already seen on the street with a very changed look and platinum hair.

Paparazzi cameras recently captured Gosling on the street looking relaxed in casual clothes and a cap, but the hair detail did not go unnoticed. The images quickly spread on social networks and fans reacted with emotion.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor would still be in negotiations to play Ken. However, the physical change would indicate that his next film role would be that of Barbie’s famous boyfriend.

The film, which was announced a few months ago, will star Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie and be directed by Greta Gerwig. The actress is recognized, among other roles, for playing Harley Quinn in the world of DC Comics.

Likewise, Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp will be the ones who complete this striking cast. Although a release date has not yet been set, it is known that filming is about to begin.

The artistic life of Ryan Gosling It started when I was just 12 years old. Born into a Mormon family in London, Ontario, Canada, he auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club in Montreal and won the job.

From that moment he began to be part of the exclusive circle of Disney boys. In 2000 his name began to sound among the directors. After starring in Remember the Titans, his popularity increased. Although they really started to get serious with The Believer in 2001.

In 2004, his fame rose after his role as Noah Calhoun in “The Notebook,” a story in which he had a torrid romance with Rachel McAdams, both on screen and off. While in 2017 he stood out for his performance in “La La Land”.