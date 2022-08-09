They capture the suspect in the death of an Aguadilla woman whose body was dismembered

The head of the United States Marshals Service in Puerto Rico, Wilmer Ocasio-Ibarra, announced on Tuesday the capture of Daunta Headsuspect in the case of the death of a woman whose torso was found inside a suitcase in an apartment in Aguadilla.

The man, whose given name is Daunta Leashea Head and american origin, He was arrested this morning in the state of Tennessee, where he had been hiding since last May, when local authorities began to investigate the events.

An Aguadilla court issued an arrest warrant against the suspect on June 6 for crimes related to the destruction of evidence and the Weapons Law.

According to the Police investigation, agents found on May 1, 2022 the torso of a woman inside a suitcase in the apartment where the suspect lived in Aguadilla.

The criminal charges accuse Head of using a saw to destroy evidence, desecrate, and dismember the body of Linda M. Ebner Perez. Parts of the body were found in the apartment, while the rest were scattered by Head through vacant lots in the urban area of ​​that town.

The individual fled days after the crime to the state of Florida, from where he moved to Tennessee, according to authorities.

The new day reported during the first week since the facts became known that the authorities already they had located the individual, but he kept moving, so a surveillance pattern was necessary, as well as an arrest warrant to find his whereabouts.

“This arrest is part of the strategic and coordinated execution to get these high-profile fugitives off the streets. The search for violent criminals who threaten public safety and our communities continues to be a priority for the United States Marshals in Puerto Rico. It’s not a matter of when or where, it’s a matter of time when the United States Marshals Service”, expressed Ocasio-Ibarra.

From now on, Head will be in the custody of the security authorities of the state of Tennessee and the process for his extradition to Puerto Rico will begin. The coordination of said process will be the responsibility of the government of Puerto Rico, through the Department of Justice and the Police Bureau, together with the authorities in Tennessee.

This newspaper asked Justice for details of when the extradition will take place and how long the process could take.