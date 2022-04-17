They capture undocumented immigrants in Texas, including a Guatemalan woman and her child, with a shipment of marijuana – Prensa Libre

According to the authorities, the group He was carrying marijuana worth $93,000. who supposedly wanted to pass into US territory.

Border authorities in Texas, USA, reported that a group of undocumented migrants, including a Guatemalan mother and her son, They were caught for drug smuggling.

According to a publication of NY Post, were Border Patrol and Public Safety agents who discovered the group after midnight on Tuesday close to the town of Rome.

The group was intercepted when it was loaded into a van “in an area commonly used to pick up migrants and narcotics.”

Several of the migrants They fled when they realized the presence of the agents, leaving two packages of about 116 pounds of marijuana.

13 migrants were detained, including the 4-year-old boy and his mother of Guatemalan nationality. The others were from Mexico and other Central American countries.

However, the note says that It is not clear if the mother and her son are related to the drug shipment.

Also read: Record number: at least 210 thousand migrants were detained in March at the US border.

case on hold

When asked about the case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala informed Free Press Y Newscast Guatevisión that the case is in reserve by the US authorities.

They added that they are pending the event and waiting for more details.