They capture Yeferson Soteldo without warming up during the game against Pachuca

Tigres lost in a duel pending on Day 9 against Pachuca with a goal on the hour, a meeting in which it was questioned that Yeferson Soteldo will enter until minute 90element that they captured without heating In the second half.

In the recording it is seen how the auriazules substitutes do the warm-up work together with the coach Giber BecerraMeanwhile he Venezuelan he is standing watching the game.

Yeferson Soteldo was without warming up for part of the second half. Very bad attitude. I know that he wants to enter and there is discomfort, but he must show it from the intensity in the previous exercises. The Venezuelan is wrong. pic.twitter.com/Bu391wcnAW – Edu Torres (@edutorresr) April 8, 2022

In the video you can also see how Nicholas Lopez He approaches him and talks with him for a moment, after doing a part of the exercises that the physical trainer.

Soteldo It was one of the three changes made by Miguel Herrera in the second half in the Hidalgo Stadiumalthough entered until minute 90 and only played the five minutes of added time, with little to do in the game.

The other changes were Carlos González for John Paul Vigonat 65′, as well as David Ayala by Guido Pizarro, at 80′, while Jefferson entered through Jesús Dueñas.