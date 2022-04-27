Health

They captured a Metrosalud doctor accused of sexual abuse of some patients

The Metrosalud doctor, Diego Humberto López Loaiza, was captured this morning, Wednesday, when he was in one of the Centro Día offices, in La Retailista, when he was accused of abusing two patients last year at the Manatial de Vida Health Center, located in the Blanquizal neighborhood, in the northwest of Medellín.

Agents of the Sijín of the Metropolitan Police captured the doctor, who is investigated for the crime of sexual abuse against a minor and a surrogate mother, who would be receiving medical care at this care center.

The doctor, after the investigation initiated by the Valle de Aburrá Provincial Attorney, he had been removed from the health center and assigned to sectors where he had no contact with the female publicinformed sources of the case to EL COLOMBIANO.

In addition, The investigation against Metrosalud advances to find out how the internal disciplinary process was carried out against this doctor before the irregularities that were denounced by the affected patients since, according to the Attorney General’s Office, “in addition to having the potential to constitute very serious offenses, they constitute possible crimes.”

The Public Ministry, when it began the investigation against this doctor on February 27, declared it a priorityarguing that “it tends to make effective the special and prevailing nature of the rights of children and adolescents.”

