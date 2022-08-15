They captured Michelle Rodríguez and Cara Delevingne having a good time in their car

Michelle Rodríguez and Cara Delevingne have shown their beautiful relationship everywhere they went, in this case, in one of their cars where they were happy and having a good time. Slide and find out more!

August 05, 2022 4:17 p.m.

Michelle Rodriguez he is notable for having acted both on the big screen and on television. Some of her most recognized roles were Ana Lucia in lost, Rain Ocampo in resident Evil and, one of the most distinguished, Letty Ortiz in Fast and furious. While Cara Delevingne is a international model who has walked the catwalks of fashion houses such as Victoria`s Secretand has also passed through the world of acting several times.

In 2014, when both were in the prime of their careers, they started their relationship. They were shown together at various events and sometimes in one of their luxurious cars. Both have models of large automotive companies such as Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and Audiso they had several options to choose from when it came to a romantic date.

In this case, we saw them above your Mercedes-Benz S-Class going to dinner at a fancy restaurant in the city of Paris. Before arriving in the French country, they had had some splendid vacation in Thailand, It seems that the romantic gestures did not end there, so they decided to continue their journey in the city of love on top of this car.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class count with one 4.7L twin-turbocharged V8 enginewhich allows a power of 449 horsepower. In addition, mark a time 5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and travels at a speed of 210km/h. Although Michelle Rodríguez has much faster and more luxurious models in her garage, she is still a good option for this special occasion.

Although their relationship ended several years ago, the actresses remain friends. and we do not rule out being able to see them again on top of one of their cars having a good time in some city in Europe.