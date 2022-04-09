They carry out a “Literary Recess” in the Plaza de Armas

This activity was attended by various kindergartens. The project arose from “School and Classroom Libraries” as part of the learning communities in and for the life of the RECREA program.

With the active participation of the kindergartens: Tenochtitlán, Zamna, Las Américas, March 21, Graciela Padilla Zavala, José Pablo Moncayo, Roberto Mendiola Orta and Rosario Castellanos, the “Literary Recess” organized by the educational sector was inaugurated on March 8. preschool, an event that arose from the “School and Classroom Libraries” project, as part of the learning communities in and for life of the RECREA program, seeking to train reading and writing childhoods.

Municipal authorities and educational authorities present, gave recognition to the participating institutions and toured the colorful stands that were placed in the main square, in a party of colors and learning for the little ones and the parents who accompanied them.

Ana Leticia Ramírez Aguilar, general supervisor of the educational sector 08E of Preschool Education, commented that children “are the heart of the work of this project. Welcome, it is an honor, your presence strengthens us to move forward, we will have to highlight the work that is done within the campuses, to encourage reading and writing, to promote learning, habit, the taste for reading . Let’s enjoy this Literary Recreation, let’s live with joy the taste for reading”.

This fun literary meeting was also attended by the Deputy Director of Municipal Education, Cesáreo Torres Ceja; Laura Adanely Caro Romero, organizational secretary of the SNTE Section 47 committee; the godmother of the project, Lourdes Cerón Melo, as well as the supervisors of zones 55, 56 and 58, Galaxión Anayansi Melchor Jauregui, Luz Delia Arreola García and Yolanda Elisa Rodea Altamirano, respectively.