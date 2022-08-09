They carry out military exercises in preparation for an international conflict | Videos | Univision 41 San Antonio KWEX

read transcript

directly to the informationfor more than 100 years sanAnthony is one of themost important components ofthe armed forces and how weAntonio Guilén says thisof a multinational forceprepare for anyemergency event>> thanks, as you can seethis is the closest toreality that at a given momentwhen 20 countries of the worldincluding the united stateswill come together tolearn and be ready in caseinternational conflict ornatural disaster, all thistakes place in san antonioas part of the exercisesmilitary known as paramaxour cameras entered theexercise command centerand it is here in this city wherethis force of 19 nationsinternship for a weekemergency scenariosany part of aéricaLatina is in this place wheredecisions are made aboutcan assess every situationspecial, said this colonel of theUnited States Army.the haii earthquake is aexample of natural disasterthe one that this force of nationsyou can join to help yourself.>> this for chile is aexcellent opportunity toparticipate in these positionsimportant in whichwe have the possibility ofpractice, planningjoint, combineddifferent nations doespossible to shareexperiences of each country, ofthis way panaá ensures thatno nation will be alonefacing a major crisis