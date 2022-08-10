They carry out raids in San Sebastián after a complaint of sexual assault against a municipal employee

Agents of the Division of Sexual Crimes and Child Abuse of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Aguadillain coordination with the prosecutor’s office of that region, served yesterday, Tuesday, three search warrants in the offices of the Municipal Administration of Saint Sebastian as part of the investigation of a sexual assault complaint involving two employees of that municipality.

Captain Edward Riverawho heads the Aguadilla CIC, told The new day that the victim is a 25-year-old woman and her alleged aggressor is a 71-year-old man. Both, according to the officer, work as employees of said city council, specifically, in the historical archive offices.

Rivera reserved comment on the names of the victim and aggressor in order to guarantee the integrity of the investigation in this case, which he classified as “well on track.”

“This complaint of an alleged sexual violation involving two municipal employees was received on Monday. The protocol for this type of case was activated and the Division of Sexual Crimes and Child Abuse of our Aguadilla CIC has been carrying out the entire investigative process. Yesterday, three search and search warrants were processed, we have been conducting interviews and the entire corresponding investigative process continues.”, Said the captain by telephone.

The complaint for these facts was filed last Monday, August 8, at 7:59 pm.

The complaint states that the 25-year-old told her mother that she was sexually assaulted, without consent, three times in her work office.

“These are angles that we are investigating, I cannot certify that there were three attacks, but we are going to corroborate all that. But the complaints are against the same person (aggressor), “said Rivera, however.

“The investigation is very well underway. We have been covering all angles and today we will continue the investigative process together with the Aguadilla Prosecutor’s Office, “he added.

The Justice Department informed this newspaper that the judge who issued the authorization for the three search warrants was Orlando Avilés Santiago.

Although neither Justice nor the Police commented on where and what resulted from the search warrants, this medium learned that -as part of the evidence collected during the raids- the authorities took DNA samples.

The fiscal Sharon Falak Rodriguezcoordinator of the Specialized Unit for Domestic Violence, Sexual Crimes and Child Abuse of the Aguadilla Prosecutor’s Office, is in charge of the investigation of this case.

“An investigation has been launched and all measures are being taken to preserve the evidence,” Falak Rodríguez stressed in written statements sent to this medium.

This newspaper called the mayor of San Sebastian on multiple occasions, Javier Jimenez, to find out what protocol your administration activated to handle this case. However, despite the fact that his press spokeswoman promised to return the call, he never did.

“I know the people involved in this whole situation (complaint of sexual assault)”Jiménez said in a radio interview (WKAQ 580 AM).

Police statistics establish that in the past three days five sexual assaults have been reported, but the total accumulated for this type of complaint so far this year amounts to 144.

The global number of complaints of sexual assaults accumulated to this date represents 35 more cases than those reported for the same date last year.

Rivera recalled that the victims of sexual assaults will be treated under strict confidentiality and under a protection protocol once the facts are reported to the Police.

If you are or know of any incident of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can confidentially contact 9-1-1 or (787) 343-2020.

In addition, the 9-8-8, the PAS line (1-800-981-0023), and the Office of the Ombudsman for Women at (787) 722-2977, can also be resources for anyone who goes through these facts.