They carry out the Third Meeting of Conventional and Complementary Therapies – Health and Well-being

With the main objective of provoking debates related to what is called “integrative medicine”, the Fundación Científica Litoral will hold today the Third Meeting of Conventional and Complementary Therapies. “Its main objective is to provoke debates related to what has been called integrative medicine. That is, it is not only to make complementary therapies visible, but to think about how they can help improve the formal health system,” he told AIM the biochemist Pablo Basso, member of the organization. The activity is at the La Vieja Usina Cultural and Convention Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Complementary therapies in health currently have an extensive number of options and a growing demand, however the health system does not have the ability to visualize them due to issues inherent to its own and others’ inconsistencies, as well as problems of health demand different from those conventional.

Basso explained to this Agency that “it has been demonstrated by countless experiences around the world that the use of alternative therapies to conventional ones have significantly improved the variables that have been measured. For example, it has been possible to lower the average days of hospitalization in post-treatment processes procedures, also reduce the degree of anxiety in the medical pre-consultation, or improve the conditions in the accompaniment of terminal patients”. But he pointed out that “perhaps the most important contribution is in areas where Western medicine has failed, such as the very search for personal and community balance that is not served by a system that has based its advances on medicalization” .

Provincial Law

He also added that “the debate that we intend to inaugurate on this day is precisely the one that puts the possibilities and advantages of integrating therapies into argumentative balances. It is also important that we define the regulatory frameworks in what this would happen and the scope and importance that would have these complementary therapies within action protocols against certain diseases, as well as the limits regarding the practices themselves and those who carry them out It is clear that the formal health system could only incorporate new care trends through precise regulations , hence the importance of thinking of a provincial law”.

learn more

For Basso, “it is interesting to learn more about the demand for alternative therapies by society as a whole, as well as their possibilities of incorporation into the formal health system.” “Personally, I believe that we cannot ignore the demand and choice that people have been showing. In a survey that we carried out from the Foundation, we realized that approximately 70 percent of those surveyed were users of alternative therapies.”

What happen

The formal health system cannot measure, with its traditional methods, nor the efficiency of alternative treatments in themselves, much less identify the biological actions involved.

In its irreversible hospital-centric tendency and its hegemonic medical modality, it is impossible for the formal system to imagine therapies that are not controlled from the nerve center of the system. The health paternalism identified in the phrase “right to receive the best care available” establishes responsibilities that the current health system cannot ignore and that inhibits it from incorporating other medicinal options except under the name of “auxiliary” with the tutelage of medicine. conventional (the concept “complementary” could be a debatable option)

Medicalization has been becoming an essential condiment for conventional therapies and has brought logical consequences of dependencies, both individual and systemic, of the drug industry under market logic instead of health logic. Naturist options are gaining supporters to the same extent that the abuse of medicalization generates mistrust.

The demand for health has been changing and it is likely that not only “cure” is required but that “well-being states” may also be required. The concept of physical and emotional balance cannot be resolved from the conventional health system.

The patient of conventional therapy has a passive role that places the responsibility on the effectors. This situation excludes the patient’s will from the therapeutic process. Perhaps the search for the patient’s leading role during the therapeutic process determines the choice of other possibilities for individual health needs.

From the AIM Newsroom.