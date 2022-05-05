They catch Geraldine Bazán and Alejandro Nones kissing and kissing, but he denies it. | PHOTO: SPECIAL

After rumors began that he entered Geraldine Bazan Y Alexander Nones there is something more than a friendship, the actors of the new Televisa telenovela Crown of Tears 2, kiss and kiss are captured, but he denies it in an interview. And it is that, through the weekly magazine Tv Notas, the couple of actors were surprised in the middle of public space exchanging more than just glances.

In the publication, the couple of actors can be seen arriving at a restaurant, very affectionate, sharing kisses and caresses once they are seated at the table. According to the publication, who would be more excited about the relationship would be Geraldine Bazanand even, according to an anonymous source in the magazine, Alexander Nones He would have asked for discretion, because “he does not want commitments”.

“I see her enthralled with him and she told me that she has invited him to be more intimate. On Thursday, April 22, she invited him to a restaurant that is four blocks from her apartment, in Santa Fe. They arrived at 10 at night and since she is very flirtatious, she gave him kisses and took him by the neck at all times. , but Alex looked kind of special,” he said.

The video published by the entertainment magazine shows Geraldine Bazan eating kisses to Alexander Nones at the restaurant, while he occasionally responded to messages on his cell phone. However, he was also affectionate with the beautiful 39-year-old actress, as well as very chivalrous of her when he accompanied her to her car and closed the door, and then he approached it and left her.

And it is that, although neither of them has confirmed or denied the relationship, the actor of the series Who Killed Sarah? was upset when asked about the actress of like in the movies Y 100 days to fall in loveon his way through the red carpet of the Platinum Awards, to which he was invited.

At the event, a reporter questioned the actor born in Venezuela and nationalized as Mexican, about the whereabouts of Geraldine Bazan, to which he replied that he was recording in Mexico. However, he continued to insist on the reason why he was not accompanying her, to which he already annoyed replied: “Why am I going to bring her?”

Alejandro Nones put rather annoying emphasis on his mission in that event to talk about his projects and how his career is, stating bluntly that he would not answer his questions.

“The truth is that I am going to talk about… what we came for, which is to talk about help from… but why are you lazy? You always ask the same thing that I will never answer. You do your job and I do mine, which is to talk about right now on May 18 the third season of Who Killed Sara? You didn’t ask me that, which is more important, or I’m recording Corona de Lágrimas, which is also it’s more important. For me to stand here (on the red carpet) is to talk about my work and to help”, she expressed.

Geraldine Bazan divorced the actor Gabriel Soto A few years ago, after being the victim of infidelity with the Russian actress, Irina Baeva, with whom he is already preparing a wedding. After her separation, Gera was a girlfriend for a few months with the Argentine actor Santiago Raymondand later with the Mexican businessman Luis Rodrigo Murillowith whom he ended his courtship a few months ago, after celebrating his 39th birthday.

Be that as it may, Miranda’s mother and Elizabeth Marie Soto she looks very happy and excited about the fictitious son of Victoria Ruffo in Corona de Lágrimas 2, with whom, by the way, he makes a very nice couple.