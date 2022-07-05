They catch Jennifer Lawrence eating tacos on the street

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroneydecided to spend time as a couple, leaving their four-month-old son at home, so that they could enjoy a moment together, and what better than a special lunch, although without the glamor that everyone would expect from the famous actress.

Yesterday afternoon, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband enjoyed a date at a street taco standSpecifically, the couple ate at the ‘El Ruso’ truck, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The 31-year-old woman, born in Kentucky, indulged in a Mexican Coke.

The actress, famous for her role in the series ‘The Hunger Games’, was seen beautiful with a very casual outfit, when she wore a beige t-shirt, baggy blue jeans and brown sandals. To accompany her look, Jennifer wore a black tote bag, which looked half empty.

You can read: Jennifer Lawrence injured her eyelid during the filming of a scene

Jen paired the simple ensemble with designer sunglasses in similar hues to her crop top, and kept her trademark sandy blonde hair long and loose with a side parting. With her phone and a bottle of water in one hand, Jennifer looked ready to enjoy her lunch alfresco.

June 25th, Jennifer and the 38-year-old Vermont native were seen visiting a Bel-Air mansion The five-bedroom, 9,300-square-foot home was once owned by three-time Oscar-nominated director Ernst Lubitsch. It is not known if the couple planned to buy the house, however, they seemed very happy.

Lawrence hasn’t introduced her baby to the media, nor has she spoken much about it. However, when the young woman appeared in ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘, the same 64-year-old driver revealed more information, when she called the actress’s son as ‘he’, indicating that she has a child.

Days before, Jennifer Lawrence was seen walking with her husband, gallery owner Cooke Maroney, and their little baby. The actress was photographed on Friday, July 1, while she got out of her car wearing a loose dress with a nautical print and showing a lot of love to her little one, whose name is still unknown.

Keep reading: Jennifer Lawrence looks spectacular two months after the birth of her baby

Last February, different media reported that Jennifer had given birth in Los Angeles. It should be noted that Jen has always remained aloof and low profile regarding her relationship, and now more so with the birth of her baby, whom she keeps away from the spotlight.