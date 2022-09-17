They catch Margot Robbie crying, after visiting Delevingne

According to the media specializing in celebrities, Margot Robbie’s reaction responds to the concern she has towards her friend, as the supermodel struggles with problems that go beyond substance abuse.

“Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that there is a good reason Margot’s emotions ran high that day. We’re told Cara has been struggling for a while, initially with mental health issues, but now those closest to her believe she too needs rehab. We were told that Margot and other friends are advocating that Cara immediately enter a treatment program that includes mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment,” the website reported.

“The day Margot Robbie went to visit Cara…she was supposed to be at her own New York Fashion Week event, but she never made it to town,” the outlet added.

embedded Cara Delevingne’s friends say she’s in a bad way — struggling with issues that go beyond substance abuse — and their desperation to get her help is becoming increasingly obvious. https://t.co/QHBHvQ6YQs — TMZ (@TMZ) September 16, 2022

The sources assured that Cara Delevingne is not closed to receiving treatment, but she had dragged her feet on the matter. “We’re told her problems are getting worse…last week, she looked totally disheveled and seemed confused after initially boarding one of Jay-Z’s private jets in Los Angeles. The flight never took off and she got off 45 minutes later. “, detailed TMZ.