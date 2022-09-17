Entertainment

They catch Margot Robbie crying, after visiting Delevingne

September 16, 2022 – 15:09

In images released by TMZ, actress Margot Robbie is seen visibly distressed during and after striking up a conversation with the supermodel.

MIAMI.- Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne have generated controversy in the specialized press: recently the protagonist of Barbie was caught crying, after visiting the British supermodel at her home in Los Angeles.

In images released by TMZ, the actress is seen visibly distraught during and after having struck up a conversation with Delevingne.

According to the media specializing in celebrities, Margot Robbie’s reaction responds to the concern she has towards her friend, as the supermodel struggles with problems that go beyond substance abuse.

“Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that there is a good reason Margot’s emotions ran high that day. We’re told Cara has been struggling for a while, initially with mental health issues, but now those closest to her believe she too needs rehab. We were told that Margot and other friends are advocating that Cara immediately enter a treatment program that includes mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment,” the website reported.

“The day Margot Robbie went to visit Cara…she was supposed to be at her own New York Fashion Week event, but she never made it to town,” the outlet added.

The sources assured that Cara Delevingne is not closed to receiving treatment, but she had dragged her feet on the matter. “We’re told her problems are getting worse…last week, she looked totally disheveled and seemed confused after initially boarding one of Jay-Z’s private jets in Los Angeles. The flight never took off and she got off 45 minutes later. “, detailed TMZ.

