They catch Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski together at a Knicks game

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) If Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are trying to quell dating rumors, they’re not doing very well.

The couple was seen this weekend at a New York Knicks basketball game: they sat next to each other.

Neither has confirmed that they are dating, but that speculation has been heightened since TMZ recently published photos of the two hugging in Brooklyn.

Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27. Credit: (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Davidson’s dating history has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist.

He was recently in a relationship with reality star/businesswoman/social justice activist Kim Kardashian. The couple ended their relationship in August.

Ratajkowski filed for divorce from producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she has a one-year-old son, in September.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.