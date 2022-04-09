They catch the leader of The Strokes eating tacos in CDMX

There are celebrities who have visited Mexico City (CDMX) who have been seen walking through the streets of the capital and the metropolitan area. Like for example, the model Emily Ratajkowski who was caught eating quesadillas at a stall.

Likewise, in 2016 Chris Martin was seen who, together with his band, Coldplay, recorded some scenes for the video of the song “A Head Full of Dreams” in the Roma Condesa corridor quite naturally.

And one of the most surprising visits was that of the successful singer Dua Lipa who took the opportunity to visit Naucalpan, specifically “El Nido de Quetzalcóatl” where she had a photo session in 2021.

On this occasion, Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, was caught at a birria taco stand in the country’s capital. The moment was shared by the account @conciertos_mx.

A photo of the singer was also published with his partner, who was smiling, while Casablancas raised his hair and made a gesture of displeasure.

Through Twitter, users suspect that he could be raw or even drunk, but many wanted to find him on the street eating tacos.

It was on April 2 when The Strokes performed at the Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival, in Monterrey, Nuevo León and it will be on May 19 when they perform at the Foro Sol, so there is a possibility that the band will stay in Mexico for a few days, however there is still nothing confirmed about his stay in CDMX.