They catch Zoë Kravitz with Channing Tatum aboard his truck

The romance between the actors is at its best and it doesn’t take long for the engines to roar. This time they took things to another level and stole all eyes aboard their luxurious truck. Slide and know more!

August 23, 2022 6:53 p.m.

Zoë Isabella Kravitz, better known as Zoe Kravitz is an American actress who is on the rise to fame. With her outstanding role as Catwoman in the film “Batman”, has managed to demonstrate his incredible talent and put himself on everyone’s lips. However, beyond the big screen, she also works as a singer and model.

Thanks to her long history of success, Zoë has an enviable fortune and does not hesitate to allocate a significant millionaire to her precious cars. However, this time she surprised with her current partner Channing Tatum aboard a luxurious classic that stole all eyes. The famous American actor is also very passionate about the automotive industry, something that they do not miss an opportunity to share.

Tatum joins the family with his impressive collection of vehicles. However, their Chevy 3100typical of the 50’s has managed to captivate the couple and become one of the favorites for their adventures. A really elegant car, that hides a piece of history, but that the actor of “Magic Mike” preserved in an incredible way.

Also, this model would become the standard model for pick-ups of the future. Without a doubt a key piece! It has 6 cylinders in line and a power of 90 HP. An extremely comfortable design, which can range from 200,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions. Still, some fans might be willing to pay millions.

Zoë and Channing are one of the couples of the moment. The two not only share a successful career in the Hollywood industry, but also enjoy experiencing being behind the wheel of flashy machines that cause a sensation on the road. This model has become one of his most viewed postcards and undoubtedly marks a sensational style. And what do you think of this model?

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Chevrolet 3100 Photo Gallery:

Channing Tatum with his Chevrolet 3100.