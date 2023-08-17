They Caught Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles Kissing in Tokyo and the Network Exploded

AndIt is very common to see celebrities doing this Romantic relationships with other celebrities, it seems that the fact of knowing what fame means is what makes these kinds of relationships happen. This week there was a lot of discussion about the alleged romance between the two. Selena Gomez and Zayn Maliksaying that he had seen them together.

And until those days, another ancient one direction members He has been caught kissing with another celebrity. is about Harry Styleswhich they recorded together Emily Ratajkowski on the streets of tokyo. Something that surprised everyone as there was no rumor about them.

was the british daily daily Mailwho uploaded the video in which the singer is already visible Ideal leaning against a van kiss Irrespective of the fact that they can be recorded. they were caught TokyoRight where Britain is on its tour’love on the go,

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski both recently broke up

This has been somewhat unexpected but a close source recently revealed Harry Styles Said: “Harry is dating someone, and he’s doing everything he can to keep her identity a secret. After the circus that surrounded his relationship with Olivia. Although it is just the beginning, things seem to be going well.” and the thing is that the singer was dating with actress Olivia Wilde for two yearsWith whom he has recently cut.

for his part, Ratajkowski separated from her husband, Sebastian Beer-McClard, With whom he has a daughter. It was later revealed that he was dating Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s ex, with whom he appeared in a game lakers,

and last month she dated comedian Eric Andre, spending Valentine’s Day with. “Although it’s early, things are going well,” the British outlet published.