They caught Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, with another man

The Paraguayan model Nadia Farrera She came just one step away from becoming Miss Universe in December last year when Indian representative Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned. But now she was back in the news because she would be starting an affair with singer Marc Anthony.

Nadia Ferrera and Mark Anthony They were seen together and kissing in a Greek restaurant in Mexico City a few weeks ago and the model also participated in the recordings of the latest video clip of Jennifer Lopez’s ex who has just released a new album.

Related news

But now Nadia Ferrera She appeared with another man and confused all the fans who already imagined her behind the scenes accompanying Marc Anthony on his international tour. The man with whom Miss Paraguay was seen is the influencer Juan Ríos known as ‘lataparara’.

Nadia Ferreira and Juan Rios. Source: instagram @lataparara

“Ours is beautiful and we can’t let gossip destroy it, my Nadia, I love you,” Juan Rios wrote on the little camera’s social network before his more than 430,000 followers from all latitudes. Immediately his fans reacted and left funny comments such as “Who are you Marc Anthony” and “Long live Juan Ríos”.

Nadia Ferreira and Juan Rios. Source: instagram @lataparara

In another publication, Juan Rios shared a video in which they are both seen walking down the street together minutes before taking the photo and thus demonstrated that it was not photoshop but that he really met Nadia Ferrera. It immediately garnered thousands of likes and comments.