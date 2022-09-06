They celebrate in SD the second edition of the Dominican Fashion Color parade | AlMomento.Net

Participants in the Dominican Fashion Color

SANTO DOMINGO.- The second edition of the acclaimed Dominican Fashion Colors fashion show was held in this capital with the participation of numerous designers and stores, including Francisco Escobar, Genesis Rodriguez, Hecy Roman, Heidy Feliz, Coquette Dress, Genier Alquiler, Rosalba Occasion, Beauty Star RD and Yane Peralta.

It took place at the theater house facilities, organized by Franco Models RD.

The artistic part was in charge of Jason Leon, who delighted the public to the rhythm of bachata. In support of the new talents, Darling Lucero participated.

The event had the support of more than 50 brands such as Loselis Accesorios, Laia Cute And Clean RD, Mantra Estilo, Estudio Creativo, Yosi Complementos, Infinity Creation RD, MDO Natural, Senia Fashion, Hair Natural J, La Maxima Hair, Details LYL, Fadam Natural, Aurora Organic, Venenosas Hair, Sasaza Studio, Barbie Exclusivities, Shaki Shop, Mabel Customs Art, Malas Shop, Cienega, Coco Banana Hair, Yokacy Products, among others.

The young women received gifts from the sponsors and medals were also awarded for each one’s performance. At the end of the night, awards were given to Anyi Duran for best decorated costume and to Nathalia Fortunato for Dominican Fashion Colors image.

This event was produced by Coral González Franco, director of Franco Models RD, in order to encourage young women to be interested in productive things and at the same time fulfill the dream of many of being on the catwalk for designers.

sp-am