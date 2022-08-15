They celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Dominican National Parade

This Sunday, August 14, the 40th anniversary of the Dominican National Parade in New York, USA.

For two and a half hours, Sixth Avenue, between 36th and 52nd streets, was packed with Dominicans who proudly carried the flag of the nation where they were born.

It is the first time that after two years of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional parade is celebrated. This year’s parade focused on highlighting education among Dominicans.

“This year will be the best of all years, not only because we are celebrating 40 years, but we all know the interruptions that the parades had in the last two years, but this year we bring more strength, more energy and we are very happy”, expressed Cristina Contreras, president of the parade.

the meringue Manny Cruz was chosen godfather of the event. One of the guests of honor was the Spanish stylist Jomari Goyso. The grand marshal chosen this year was Ydanis Rodríguez, commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

One of those present was the Dominican representative Adriano Espaillatwho thanked the compatriots who attended the parade.

“Thank you to all the Dominican brothers and sisters for being here today with us celebrating 40 years, four decades, the maximum expression of the dominicanity abroad”, were Espaillat’s words of welcome.

During Espaillat’s speech, he expressed: “If the Dominican community does not progress, it cannot progress either. New York… we are an integral part of the community.”

He thanked the doctors, nurses, law enforcement authorities and taxi drivers for putting their lives on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Ydanis Rodríguez dedicated his recognition to those who wash dishes, taxi drivers, factory employees, since he was one of them before reaching what he is today.

The parade was attended by Democratic officials such as the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul; Mayor Eric Adams, and Senator Chuck Schumer.

During the parade, typical Dominican music was heard, as well as several Dominican carnival characters such as “The Devils Cojuelos” and “Roba la Gallina”.

