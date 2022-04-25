They censor homophobic dialogue of Spider-Man on British television

For many, Tobey Maguire represents the best adaptation of Peter Parker/Spider-Man on film. Although other actors have taken his place and in many ways have surpassed this first approach, what the actor did under the direction of Sam Raimi is difficult to forget, especially for what this trilogy brought to the superhero genre in general. Spider Man – 89% premiered in 2002 and immediately became a worldwide hit that over the years has earned its status as a classic. Unfortunately, and as is often the case with most movies, there are certain aspects of the original saga that are not well seen by the most modern audience, which is why one of its most famous lines has been censored during its broadcast on television.

It’s not uncommon to watch a movie from our childhood and recognize how problematic it really is. This effect continues to cause a lot of controversy among the public who do not know very well how to act on it. Should we ignore how bad it was? Should we cancel this work? The most efficient option, and the only one that can keep the fans of these films in peace, is to recognize that cinema, like any other industry and any other type of art, is, in part, a reflection of its time and something which is constantly changing and evolving. This means that it is not necessary to cancel or destroy what has already been done, but to recognize the time in which it was created and that things should not and are not the same as at that specific moment.

This may not convince everyone, but it’s a good way to keep the discussion going without denying the existence of certain works in film, music, or literature. how does it get in Spider Man in this discussion? There are several points in the original trilogy that have been criticized over the years. For example, some recognize very sexist traits in the creation and management of the character of Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), especially when she is compared to the characters played by Emma Stone and Zendaya in new versions of the superhero. In the same way, some moments and dialogues are criticized for being offensive and, apparently, some television networks have decided to take a clear position on the matter.

In the first movie Spider Man, after discovering his powers, Parker decides that his abilities are a good way to earn easy money to achieve his plans of conquest and, of course, to help the guys who are like fathers to him. This leads him to create his first costume with which he appears in a fighting tournament in which he will seek to obtain the jackpot. This event, while comical at first, leads to the tragic death of Uncle Ben, so it’s a much-needed scene for the story.

The thing is, this scene also includes dialogue that can be seen as homophobic. There’s a point where Spidey taunts his opponent by saying, “He’s a nice costume, did your husband make it for you?” To avoid problems, a British television network decided to remove this moment, but instead of getting rid of the entire scene, they simply deleted part of the dialogue so that the change would not be felt as much. Of course, viewers immediately realized that this is one of the most famous dialogues in the first film and one of the most repeated by fans.

They took homophobia out of Peter Parker.

THEY REMOVED PETER PARKER’S HOMOPHOBIA pic.twitter.com/QmbFabVpc7 — PaperPlane (@PaperPlaneTF) April 23, 2022

As you can see in the post, ITV 2 left the comment about the suit, but removed the part about the husband, thus avoiding an offensive dialogue that also comes from the hero of the film.

This dialogue would not be used at all in new versions of the character or with other superheroes. In fact, films of this type have done everything possible to demonstrate their inclusion, which has caused annoyance among the most conservative fans, who will surely cry out in heaven for this censorship in Spider Man. Although censorship is not good at all, sometimes it is difficult to take a position on it. On the one hand, these networks want you to see the film because it brings them a profit, but the attention must be positive and if they had left the original dialogue we would surely have the news that a lot of users and people who saw the film for the first time realized homophobia, which would open a totally different discussion.

