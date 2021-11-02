‘They cheated’, Swiss prosecutor asks for Platini-Blatter judgment – Calcio

Indictment of former world and European football numbers Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini. The prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation (MPC) asks for this, accusing the two former presidents of FIFA and Uefa of having illegally arranged for the payment of 2 million francs to Platini by the highest governing body in world football. Now the two former football players risk from a simple fine to five years in prison under Swiss law. In particular, Blatter is charged with the crime of fraud, embezzlement, unfaithful administration and false documents. Same accusations for Platini in addition to the competition in unfaithful administration, in particular in the form of complicity. According to the survey, between 1998 and 2002 the three-time Golden Ball collaborated with the then FIFA president as a consultant and in 1999, an annual fee of 300,000 francs was agreed for this consultancy activity. in a written contract, signed by both Blatter and Platini. The latter billed all the agreed fees, which were fully paid to him by FIFA. More than eight years after the end of his consultancy activity, Platini has asserted a credit of 2 million francs (or 1.8 million euros).

With the Blatter competition, at the beginning of 2011 a corresponding payment was made by Fifa to Platini. The evidence gathered by the Swiss public prosecutor reinforced the suspicion that “the payment to Platini was made without a legal basis. This payment affected Fifa’s assets and illegally enriched Platini”. The suspicions about that payment had centered on assigning the World Cup to Qatar. The magistrate, however, speaks only of fraud. All these accusations will be brought before the Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona: in Switzerland the simple fraud is punished with five years’ imprisonment “or with a fine” according to Swiss law. The former president was forced to resign from top football office in 2015 after 17 years at the helm of world football, banned for eight years, then reduced to six, for ethical violations and for authorizing what prosecutors call an “unfair payment. “to Platini. Blatter, 85, has always defended himself by claiming that the payment to the French Platini, 66, was correct.