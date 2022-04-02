They claim Eugenio Derbez for calling Matamoros, Tamaulipas a town

Edith Alvarez

A few days ago, Eugenio Derbez gave details about his new film project, which is already filming and deals with the story of the student from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Paloma Noyola, known as ‘the Jobs girl’. But the actor referred to the student’s city of origin as “a town” where there is no light or paved streets, which annoyed the population of this municipality.

In an interview with Pati Chapoy, the actor, who recently won an Oscar, said that his new film is based on a true story, it is an inspiring story that he hopes will change education in Mexico.

“It is a film based on a true event, which I hope will change education in Mexico, it is the story of a girl who grew up in a small town in Matamoros and who became number one in the country and who even dedicated a cover in an American magazine ‘The next Steve Jobs’”.

He added that “it is a very interesting story of how this girl was able to get ahead in a town where she had no resources, where the streets are not even paved, where they do not have electricity, not even at school, and forget about a computer or the internet.”

It is not a town, they answer

After the Mexican actor’s statement, the reactions were immediate, some thanking him for telling the story of the genius girl, but another also claimed that Matamoros is not a town.

One of the opinions that went viral was that of Robert Lee, who is a businessman from Matamoros and recently appointed municipal coordinator of the Movimiento Ciudadano party. With a sign and a text claimed Eugenio Derbez.

“Eugenio Derbez, Matamoros is not a small town without paved streets or electricity,” he says on the poster and adds the hashtag “hear me no,” alluding to the phrases of one of the actor’s characters.

And he accompanies the photo with a text where he indicates that he is glad that he is making a film about a woman from Matamoros of whom everyone is proud, but by making these types of comments it affects the population.

“Undoubtedly, any opportunity for people to speak well of our city, we Matamoros treasure it, but it also bothers us when bad things are said about Matamoros…”.

He adds that he understands that Eugenio Derbez’s comments have no bad intention, but he invites him to visit the border city of Tamaulipas so that he can see the great things it has.

“I invite you to get to know our city, you will fall in love with its beach, its food and its people. Shooting a movie about a Matamoros is something that we will always recognize, but helping us improve the image of Matamoros is going to be your legacy in our city.”

