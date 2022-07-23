They claim that Amber Heard suffered the worst online harassment in history

Twitter’s active users rose to 229 million in the first quarter, up from 199 million a year earlier.

So targeted campaigns via Twitter are increasingly influencing real-life events.

Such was the case of the Amber Head trial, where more than 14,000 hashtags related to harassing attacks against the actress.

A new report from Sentinelbot reveals a pattern of online misogyny and bullying, confirming that the sustained campaign against Amber Heard is among the worst cases of cyberbullying in history.

The report tells a sordid story of the extent to which the trial in particular played a role in fueling misogyny and violence against many women, all in the name of fandom.

Among the key findings of the analysis was that accounts targeting Amber Heard and other users of Twitter Those who favored her openly bragged about manipulating algorithms to make their hashtags trend, giving the impression that public opinion against Heard and for Depp was much higher.

twitter down

In this sense of the role of Twitter in society has been undeniable, Twitter’s daily active users rose to 229 million in the first quarter, ended March 31, up from 199 million a year earlier.

The figure beat analysts’ expectations of 226.8 million daily active users.

However, amid the controversy over Elon Musk’s takeover bid, the revenue of Twitter it fell 1 percent to $1.18 billion, and it also fell short of the user growth estimates that analysts had expected for the year. second quarter of the year.

Compared to last year, the outlook is dark for Twitter Well, during the second quarter of 2021, revenue grew 74 percent year over year and now this figure has dropped.

The number of monetizable daily active users was 237.8 million. While this represents 16.6 percent growth from the same period a year earlier, analysts had expected to account for 238 million, according to Refinitiv. Following the release of the figures, the company’s shares fell as much as 2 percent in premarket trading.

However, his power to move masses remains undeniable, the Zack Snyder case is an example of this, since he went to through the hashtag on Twitter #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and subsequently #RestoreTheSnyderVerse that allowed him to finish his version of the film and the DC universe in general. This campaign was even supported by Snyder himself and became so viral that it ended up causing ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League ended up being released by Warner on March 18, 2021 through HBOMax.

What we have been able to know now, thanks to the aforementioned reports requested by Warner and collected by rollstone, is that said campaign had at least 13 percent of fake Twitter accounts behind it.

In the case of Amber Heard, the analysis shows that manipulation tactics of hashtags gave the false impression of overwhelming opposition to Amber Heard.” the report stated. So trends also tended to lead to bullying and personal attacks on Heard to paint her as a liar, while simultaneously keeping Depp a truth-telling “victim”.

More troubling, however, was the way it showed how people other than Amber Heard were affected by the relentless trolling and harassment.

“We watched trolls abusing and harassing Amber Heard and many other women and filling their victims’ tweets. Offensive tweets, harassment, misogyny, doxing, and death threats proliferated. The same group of toxic trolls also harassed and abused women who tweeted positively about Amber Heard,” the report stated.

The phenomenon points to how targeted social media campaigns are increasingly influencing real-life events, and how platforms like Twitter often give inordinate power to toxic fan rights. Recent revelations about the controversy behind director Zack Snyder, which we touched on earlier, show us how bot accounts drove much of the demand for the reboot, and on Amber, much of the hate.

Now read:

Amber Heard discovered in discount store and speculate that she is bankrupt

Confirm second season of ‘The Squid Game’… with Amber Heard?

Thousands of dollars paid for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial notebook