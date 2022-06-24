They claim that Khloé Kardashian removed her buttock implants for these photos

In October 2017, they aired the first episode of the reality show, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” where Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall, and Kris Jenner open the doors of their homes and lives to become the world’s most famous celebrities, chapter by chapter, we have seen his transformations more and more evident.

Note that the Kardashians are known for their voluptuous silhouettes and their protruding buttocks, in recent months Khloé Kardashian has aroused suspicion after appearing “without implants” in back.

Although the celeb has repeatedly denied it, there has always been a rumor that Khloé Kardashian, along with Kim and Kylie, use buttock implants to look curvy, but apparently that has changed.

The rumors started to pick up steam after the businesswoman’s most recent photos surfaced as well, where she looks a lot less behind than we’re used to, so it’s assumed she’s decided remove them for a more natural appearance.

On the other hand, the 37-year-old socialite has also lost weight lately, so fans of reality TV stars are wondering if this physical change is due to fewer pounds or if she decided to get rid of this area. of his body in the operating room.

Indeed, a few weeks ago, the businesswoman’s followers were also worried about her thinness, asking her to stop losing weight, and others were pointing out how beautiful she is regardless of her height.

For a few years, she was characterized as the fitness girl of the group, as she focused on her impressive physical transformation after being constantly called upon. “the big sister”.

Khloé Kardashian’s new physique sparked mixed opinions on social media, but the vast majority praised her for her alleged decision to have her buttock implants removed because she looks “more stylized” and “natural”.

‘She’s turned into a beautiful woman’, ‘Obviously she pulled her butt off, now it looks more proportionate to her body’, ‘I love her new look’, ‘Where did her ‘butt go natural’?”, “She looks more and more impressive”, “More fabulous than ever”, “Very cute and toned” ; they issued the notice.

However, the star has made no statement about it as he continues to keep a low profile following his final split with Tristan Thompson and rumors that he has a new love interest.