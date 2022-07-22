They claim that Russia’s war effort is “exhausted”

Lukashenko: War in Ukraine must end to avoid nuclear ‘abyss’ 2:23

(CNN Spanish) — As Russian troops try to push into eastern and southern Ukraine, the UK’s intelligence chief said Russia is losing its fighting strength.

Look at the main news of the war this Friday, July 22:

Russia’s war effort in Ukraine is ‘exhausting’, says MI6 chief

The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service believes Russia is running out of steam in its invasion of Ukraine and has lost its espionage capacity in Europe “by half” after the expulsion of more than 400 Russian intelligence agents from cities across Europe and the arrest of several undercover spies posing as civilians.

MI6 chief Richard Moore told CNN’s Jim Sciutto at the Aspen Security Forum that since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, European countries have expelled “more than 400 Russian intelligence agents operating under diplomatic cover” in Ukraine. the whole block.

“And we estimate that, in the UK, that has probably halved their ability to do business to spy for Russia in Europe,” Moore said. He added that a number of “illegals,” or Russian spies operating undercover and posing as ordinary civilians, have also been discovered and detained in recent months.

Moore also said he thinks Russia may be “close to exhaustion” in Ukraine.

“I think our assessment is that the Russians will find it increasingly difficult to supply manpower material in the coming weeks,” he said. “They will have to pause somehow and that will give the Ukrainians opportunities to fight back.”

“Their morale remains high,” Moore said, referring to the Ukrainians. “They are starting to receive increasing amounts of good weaponry.” Russia, by contrast, has significantly failed in its initial goals of taking Kyiv and toppling the government there and is largely using “cannon fodder” for its offensives in eastern Ukraine, she said.

Asked whether the war in Ukraine has made Russia a “target-rich environment” for the UK and its allies to recruit potential assets, Moore said only that “it is our hope” that Russian intelligence and diplomatic “reflect on what you are witnessing in the Ukraine” and decide to “punch back at the system” as many did during the Prague Spring in 1968.

Russia adds Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia to the list of “hostile” countries

The Russian government expanded its list of “hostile foreign states”, adding Greece, Denmark, Slovenia, Croatia and Slovakia, according to a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the official website.

The Russian authorities consider “hostile countries” to states that “commit unfriendly actions” against Russia. The list previously included the Czech Republic and the United States.

According to the decree on hostile countries signed by President Vladimir Putin last April, these countries are limited in their ability to hire workers located on the territory of Russia for embassies, consulates and representative offices of state agencies.

Greece has a hiring limit of 34 people, Denmark of 20 and Slovakia of 16, adds the decree. Slovenia and Croatia will not be able to hire employees for their diplomatic missions and consular offices, as was the case with the United States.

Zelensky says Ukraine has “significant potential” to advance on the battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his national security team believes “we have significant potential for the advancement of our forces on the front lines and for inflicting significant new losses on the occupiers.”

Zelensky spoke in his daily video message after meeting with the heads of the intelligence services, the commander of the armed forces and the interior and defense ministers.

“We defined tasks in some tactical areas to strengthen our positions. And we also thoroughly resolved the question of equipping troops with modern weapons: the intensity of attacks on the enemy still needs to be increased,” Zelensky said.

He said that his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, and the commander of the armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, had another conversation with the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

“And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey about the unblocking of our ports,” Zelensky said.

Listing the places hit by Russian artillery and missiles on Thursday, Zelensky said that each attack “is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons.”

He also welcomed a proposed resolution in the US Senate that would recognize Russia’s actions against Ukraine as genocide.

The EU points to another 54 people and 10 entities, including a major Russian bank, for the war in Ukraine

The European Council imposed restrictive measures on 54 people and 10 entities, including Sberbank, in response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“We are listing another major Russian bank, Sberbank, and preventing it from carrying out transactions outside of Russia,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“We are also adding other individuals implicated in Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, such as military officials, the Nightwolves motorcycle club, and disinformation actors,” Borrell added.

This decision is added to the package of “maintenance and alignment” sanctions adopted by the Council this Thursday.

Those included in the list include those responsible for the recruitment of mercenaries fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian troops, the EU Council said.

The European Union further tightened sanctions against Russia by adopting additional measures on Thursday.

“We are effectively banning Russia’s most important export after energy: Russian gold,” Borrell said.

“We are also expanding the exemption of agricultural product transactions and the transfer of oil to third countries. Because the EU is doing its part to ensure that we can overcome the impending global food crisis. It is up to Russia to stop bombing the fields and silos Ukraine and stop blockading Black Sea ports,” Borrell said Thursday.

The latest measures come days after the Ukrainian foreign minister called on the EU to apply additional sanctions on Russia.

“Today I have addressed the EU ministers in the Foreign Affairs Council,” tweeted Dmytro Kuleba on Monday. “My key message: arms to Ukraine, sanctions to Russia and Russia’s responsibility are the three ways to restore peace, improve security and protect stability in Europe.”