They claim that the types of these 12 Pokémon are meaningless

We have received an interesting list related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. We are actually talking about Pokemon. Then we leave you with 12 Pokemon Whose Types Make No Sense. In some cases, Pokémon that might be better suited to different types are also included.

Here you can see them:

12. Foongus and Amoonguss don’t have to be Grass-type

eleven. Runerigus could be Rock type instead of Ground

10. Psychic or Ice typing could easily adapt to absolute

9 . Chansey and Blissey should be Fairy type, not Normal

8. Lucario’s Steel-type doesn’t adapt as well as Fighting-type

7. Toucannon should be fire type considering its beak mechanic

6. Stantler’s moves go way beyond the Normal type.

5. Dunsparce’s behaviors adjust to Earth type more than normal

Four. Charizard could have counted on the Dragon type

3. It doesn’t make sense that Gyarados has the Flying type

two. Fairy-type might suit Celebi better than Psychic

one. Vibrava doesn’t have much of a reason to be an Earth type.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Via.