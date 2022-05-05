Games

They claim that the types of these 12 Pokémon are meaningless

We have received an interesting list related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. We are actually talking about Pokemon. Then we leave you with 12 Pokemon Whose Types Make No Sense. In some cases, Pokémon that might be better suited to different types are also included.

Here you can see them:

12. Foongus and Amoonguss don’t have to be Grass-type

This would be the union between Among Us and the Pokémon Amonguss - Nintenderos

eleven. Runerigus could be Rock type instead of Ground

10. Psychic or Ice typing could easily adapt to absolute

How to defeat Absol in Pokémon GO - Nintenderos

9. Chansey and Blissey should be Fairy type, not Normal

The most popular Pokémon among Game Freak workers during the development of the first generation - Nintenderos

8. Lucario’s Steel-type doesn’t adapt as well as Fighting-type

The trailer for the next episode of the Pokémon Travel anime prepares us for Mega Lucario – Nintenderos

7. Toucannon should be fire type considering its beak mechanic

They affirm that these 10 Pokémon deserve to be present in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – Nintenderos

6. Stantler’s moves go way beyond the Normal type.

5. Dunsparce’s behaviors adjust to Earth type more than normal

They claim that these 10 Pokémon need a new evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple – Nintenderos

Four. Charizard could have counted on the Dragon type

The official Pokémon website indicates that Charizard was in Smash Bros. for 3DS / Wii U because he disobeyed his Trainer - Nintenderos

3. It doesn’t make sense that Gyarados has the Flying type

Gyarados has had three different designs since it was created - Nintenderos.com

two. Fairy-type might suit Celebi better than Psychic

Game Freak talks about Celebi: origin, rumours, mystery and more – Nintenderos

one. Vibrava doesn’t have much of a reason to be an Earth type.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

