They claim that these are the most powerful unique Pokémon so far

We have received a curious top related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. We are actually talking about Pokemon.

Then we leave you with the top most powerful rare pokemon taking into account various aspects such as its use in combat, skills, attacks or exclusive movements. Here you can see it:

10. Volcanion has a unique type combination, Fire/Water.

9. Diancie has a powerful Mega Evolution

8. Victini has both good characteristics and a combination of types

7. Jirachi has a powerful signature move, Hidden Wish.

6. Darkrai is able to put more than one Pokémon to sleep at the same time thanks to its exclusive movement Black Breach

5. Melmetal has an ability, Iron Fist, which makes his punches very powerful.

Four. Celebi can be a great support Pokémon

3. Deoxys can take advantage of his different forms for all kinds of combat.

two. Arceus is able to change type using its characteristic tables

one. Mew is capable of learning all kinds of moves including MT, MO and Tutor Moves.

