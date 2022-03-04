They claimed to be the base of the Tri and the only players from America who would be against the USA

The American players that Martino would call El Tri

March 04, 2022 04:20 a.m.

The bad moment that lives America in this tournament has also made the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino analyze with tweezers the reality of several players, in that sense everything indicates that there would be some changes in the list.

More news from America:

They do not measure up and 3 cold breasts would leave America after Solari’s departure

Although until last year America He contributed with several elements to the Mexican team, the reality is that now he would only have two elements, Guillermo Ochoa and Jorge Sanchezboth elements would be fixed for the commitment to the United States.

According to the journalist David Medrano, the doubt of Gerardo Martino go through the front Henry Martin who has not been at his level, also in recent days he has not appeared. If the striker recovers until the day before the match, he could manage to get on the list.

Which team is the one that contributes the most selection players?

Surprisingly, Monterrey, who is also not going through his best instance, is the one who contributes the most to the Mexican team in terms of Liga MX quota, however, the call for Rogelio Funes-Mori as well as of Jesus Gallardo.

More news from America:

To forget about Solari, Bielsa’s ‘son’ who would come to America for 60 million pesos