They clarify that Fidelio Despradel did not resign from Alianza País and that only 22 left the party

Alianza País denied that its executive secretary, Fidelio Despradel, has resigned from the party or left the political organization.

In a press release clarified that they only have proof of the resignation of 22 of its members, instead of 135 as presented in a list.

The organization clarified that a part were in the condition of suspended or in the process of suspension for having stopped attending the meetings of their organizations and their own activities with their levels of responsibilities, all in accordance with the Statutory Rules that govern Alianza País .

Regarding the issue, the organization will ask the Central Electoral Board (JCE) to confirm the alleged 135 resignations.

The names of the confirmed resigners are:

Ney Rodríguez, Leslie A. Rodríguez, Ilsa M. Rodríguez, Ilsa Y. Rodríguez, Alcenidia Rodríguez, José Zabala, Arismendy Padilla, Casimiro Padilla, Arisleidy Ventura Padilla, Raúl Ramírez, and José del C. Ramírez.

Also, Ruddy E. Ramírez, Ruth E. Ramírez, Rudre E. Ramírez, Vicente Ramírez, Santiago Ramírez, Francis Roa, Sebastián Guzmán, Marina Guzmán, Martha E. Custodio, Roque A. Gómez and Tomás Lugo.

On the other hand, Alianza País said that his party has transparently managed the resources it has received from the State.

“The affidavits of all the alliance members who have or have had a public representation have been duly deposited in the Chamber of Accounts of the Dominican Republic and are publicly accessible and anyone can learn about them, investigate them and challenge them, if that were their decision,” the document states.

Likewise, they clarified that the party is open to being investigated by the competent authorities, as well as to investigate any complaint made against it.

The president of the party, Guillermo Moreno, also reiterates the position of Alianza País of rejecting the transfer of Punta Catalina in trust and, in this sense, has publicly proposed to the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, the withdrawal of the Senate from the Republic of Punta Catalina Trust Agreement.

“Alianza País is a serious party that does politics seriously. We are aware that the trajectory built in 11 years of existence, as an alternative and progressive party, attached to principles and values, of breaking with clientelistic political practices and old politics,” the party said.