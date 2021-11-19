Business

They close supermarkets and petrol stations and that’s a bad sign

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read

Big brands and small local supermarkets lower their shutters and for petrol pumps it is no better.

Carrefour and Auchan are in trouble and risk sending many Italian employees home. The impact on employment will be severe. But they are not the only ones suffering. Many smaller and less conspicuous realities begin to disappear from Italian cities. The large French chains leave a hole of hundreds of unemployed and the impact of the closures of the small ones is more difficult to calculate but still heavy. That of large-scale distribution is a crisis that comes from afar and that is made up of sometimes wrong choices. But competition from e-commerce also weighs heavily. E-commerce is draining the life and customers of large retailers and during the pandemic many got used to shopping online. But the real blow was inflation.

Inflation

Both large retailers and small businesses are severely suffering the effects of inflation. But also the petrol station associations, denounce how many pumps, even historical ones, have decided to close. Commercial activities try for a while to absorb the increases, that is to work with narrow margins or even at a loss, in order not to let customers escape, but at a certain point it is no longer possible and is forced to close. This is what is happening to many Italian commercial realities and beyond. When we think of inflation, we usually think of the impact it has on the shopping cart. But in reality it has a series of impacts upstream that involve all the rings of distribution.

Read also: New ATM sting: woe to withdraw from another bank’s counter

The hope is that inflation is a transitory phenomenon.

Read also: Taps bonus news: now there are fewer limits and it’s more generous

This is what central banks claim but more and more analysts believe it will be a lasting phenomenon.

Previous articleNew sting on energy and blackout risk in winter: it is alarm
Next articleNew Citizenship Income: in some cases, current account seizure

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 13 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Astrazeneca, stop to Covid vaccines sold at cost price. “The pandemic is over now the disease is in an endemic phase”

1 week ago

Farewell to the Rai fee in the electricity bill, from January 2023 it changes

1 week ago

The new Fiat incentives on the purchase of new cars, scrapping used cars

2 days ago

Mps, we have a bank and we don’t know how to get rid of it

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button