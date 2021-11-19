They close supermarkets and petrol stations and that’s a bad sign

Big brands and small local supermarkets lower their shutters and for petrol pumps it is no better.

Carrefour and Auchan are in trouble and risk sending many Italian employees home. The impact on employment will be severe. But they are not the only ones suffering. Many smaller and less conspicuous realities begin to disappear from Italian cities. The large French chains leave a hole of hundreds of unemployed and the impact of the closures of the small ones is more difficult to calculate but still heavy. That of large-scale distribution is a crisis that comes from afar and that is made up of sometimes wrong choices. But competition from e-commerce also weighs heavily. E-commerce is draining the life and customers of large retailers and during the pandemic many got used to shopping online. But the real blow was inflation.

Inflation

Both large retailers and small businesses are severely suffering the effects of inflation. But also the petrol station associations, denounce how many pumps, even historical ones, have decided to close. Commercial activities try for a while to absorb the increases, that is to work with narrow margins or even at a loss, in order not to let customers escape, but at a certain point it is no longer possible and is forced to close. This is what is happening to many Italian commercial realities and beyond. When we think of inflation, we usually think of the impact it has on the shopping cart. But in reality it has a series of impacts upstream that involve all the rings of distribution.

The hope is that inflation is a transitory phenomenon.

This is what central banks claim but more and more analysts believe it will be a lasting phenomenon.