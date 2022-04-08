They closed the Belgrano clinic for ‘illegal practice of medicine’

Photo: Pepe Mateos

The Criminal, Misdemeanor and Misdemeanor Prosecutor’s Office (PCyF) number 5 of the city of Buenos Aires ordered this Friday the closure of a clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Belgrano that was inspected on Thursday after warning of “irregularities related to safety and hygiene” since members of the establishment’s staff did not have the “professional qualification compatible with the functions performed”, a situation for which three people were also charged.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) of the city of Buenos Aires detailed this Friday, through a statement, that the New Belgrano Cliniclocated in Dragons to the 1800“it is already closed and only works for the maintenance of patients who are already hospitalized, but it cannot receive or care for new patients, either through outpatient clinics or on-call emergencies.”

During the inspection carried out on Thursday it was found that one of the professionals “with a specialty in clinical medicine pretended to be a cardiologist, without having said qualifying title” and another of the workers who “was working as a nurse could not prove her degree.”

In the medical center, “expired medications and poor pharmaceutical technical conservation” were found. Photo: Ministry of Security

In the building where the seven-story medical center operates, they found “expired medicines and in poor pharmaceutical technical conservation, which were withdrawn from circulation” and it was possible to verify “general faults related to the security of the establishment, as well as faults concerning the correct treatment of hazardous, pathogenic and pathological waste”.

In this sense, the inspection verified that the establishment did not have “certification of environmental fitness as a generator of hazardous waste, nor with a certificate of treatment and final disposal of pathogenic wastenor with the pathogenic waste collection sector, finding pathogenic waste in containers along with urban waste during the inspection.

The MPF specified that the investigation that led to the search and subsequent closure of the clinic ordered by the PCyF prosecutor’s office number 5 was initiated by virtual patrol tasks by the City Police’s Crimes Against Health Division, which “detected the existence in social networks of aggravating messages towards the clinic by supposed relatives of patients”.

Photo: Ministry of Security

As a consequence of the operation they were imputed in the case “the clinical doctor who pretended to be a cardiologist without being registered in the Ministry of Health for said specialty, a person who worked as a nurse who could not prove a qualifying title, and the person in charge of the clinic”.

The case that is still under investigation has the collaboration of different institutions that participated in the operation, such as the General Directorate of Supervision and Control, police personnel and the Judicial Investigation Corps of the MPF; the National Directorate for Authorization, Control and Border Sanitation of the Ministry of Health, the General Directorate for Labor Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency (APRA).