They collapse! NFT sales fall 92% and its market could stagnate

NFTs have hit the video game industry hard since last year. Several companies did not hesitate to jump on this trend, seen by many as a new gold mine. Its enthusiasts were convinced that non-fungible tokens would define the future of many markets, including entertainment. However, it seems that the reality is very different.

Since June 2021, a bleak future has been predicted for non-fungible tokens and their market, which seems to be in serious trouble. According to recent reports, the sale of NFTs has plummeted in recent months and fewer and fewer people are interested in investing in them.

The fever for NFTs is over and their market is at risk

The Wall Street Journal (via VGC) revealed that the sale of NFTs has fallen to worrying levels. To be more exact, it is mentioned that the token sale is down 92% from its highest peak. Statistics reveal that this market went from selling approximately 225,000 tokens in September to only 19,000 in the last few days.

Another interesting fact is that internet searches related to NFTs have also flattened. The figures reveal that the peak of searches was in January, but that it has fallen by about 80% since then.

On the other hand, it seems that fewer and fewer people are willing to invest in non-fungible tokens. The reason? It was revealed that the percentage of active portfolios in said market decreased significantly, going from 119,000 to 14,000. That implies that there are 88% fewer active wallets for the purchase of NFTs.

Despite all this, it seems that there are certain video game companies that will continue to bet on this technology. The list is headed by Konami, who have already successfully released their first NFT collection. It seems that SEGA and Square Enix will follow the same path, but for now they have not revealed their projects. Finally there is Ubisoft, which failed miserably with Quartz.

