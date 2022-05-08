They come from Turkey for a youth squad from America

Haret Ortega, former player of America and current element of Toluca, was placed under the orbit of Fenerbahce of Turkey.

America has a unique job in the Basic Forces and in this century it was installed as the main power of the MX League in the field. With a very concrete and effective way of working, he managed to export a large number of elements from his quarry that helped him obtain numerous achievements.

However, there are cases in which that quality is not used in the best way by the institution, and this may well be reflected Hareth Ortega. The defender had a good season within the lousy campaign he carried out Toluca, a squad that was left out of the Repechage and had to pay the fine for having one of the three worst Quotients.

According to the Turkish portal photomac, from Fenerbahce they recognized the defender’s talent and contemplate incorporating him in the upcoming transfer market. The Mexican would arrive to replace other elements that will leave the Istanbul team and that will leave a gap in the defensive back.

The source highlighted the regularity that the Mexican soccer player has had with the Red Devils, in addition to the qualities that have led him to have a great defensive contribution. In turn, he also stressed that he is a man who knows how to score goals and that his height of 1.90 meters could be a trigger for them to take him into account and even lead the list of candidates.

He would arrive with the pass in his possession

According to the newspaper, Ortega’s contract with Los Diablos Rojos expires in June and his intention is to continue his career in Europe, away from Azeca football. In this season he played 29 matches and converted four goals and distributed two assists.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!