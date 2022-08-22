They compare Angelina Jolie with Amber Heard after revealing that Brad Pitt physically assaulted her

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016, endless speculation has been triggered around alleged violent behavior by the actor towards the actress and her children.

Angelina accused Pitt of hurting her and verbally abusing her children during a private flight That year 2016 and it was recently revealed that the FBI had a detailed report of what happened.

According to it, the actress described to agents that while traveling back to California with Pitt and their six children after a two-week vacation, her then-husband had been drinking when he told her to accompany him to the back of the plane.

At first it was said that he first hit one of his sons (presumably Maddox) but it was later revealed that it was Jolie.

The actress said that they stayed in a bathroom that had a privacy door that did not allow their children to see them, as she alleged that Pitt “grabbed her head and shoulders, shook her, pushed her against the wall” while yelled at him various things, including “You’re screwing this family,'” according to the report.

Her children were outside the door crying and they asked her “are you okay mommy?”. To which the actor yelled “No mom, it’s not okay. She is ruining this family, she is crazy”, reads in the report published by the portal Page Six.

Despite the facts, no charges were filed and the actor was not arrested.

However, now that his Freedom of Information Act lawsuit has been made publicthe story paints Pitt in a very different light.

Far from questioning the actor’s actions, The attacks on social networks have been directed at Angelina Jolie. Some netizens have even compared it to Amber Heardwho was on trial against Johnny Depp for several years after accusing him of domestic violence.

“That girl was rather the psychopath. And now she comes out worthy? She is a worthy witch.” “What Amber Heard and Jolie have in common is that they are both diagnosed with BPD and it is not a calm personality to say.” “She has always been toxic with her previous partners, now it turns out that here the bad guy is Brad and she is a Santa.” “After Amber we can’t believe anything anymore!!”. “Angelina Jolie is another Amber Heard.” “Why is it that I don’t believe her… her statements are very confusing… hopefully she is not another Amber…”, she reads herself on social networks.

After the scandalous trials between Depp and Amber, a series of messages that Johnny Depp sent to his friends were made public. In them he fantasized about murdering his then-wife, actress Amber Heard. “Then I’ll fuck her burnt corpse to make sure she’s dead,” Depp wrote. In other messages, he disparaged his wife’s body in extremely misogynistic terms, saying it was “extremely used.” But before the world Johnny remained the absolute victim and Amber the “psychopath” who did everything to ruin his career.

Now an alarming wave of hate has turned against Jolie for wanting to do the same thing to Brad Pitt, according to those who defend that the actor “is a gentleman” with an impeccable reputation.

We are in a worrying moment in which anti-feminist reactions prevail on the Internet. Everything that has been fought for is being retracted question the accusations of women who have raised their voices against the violence of which they are victims.

Women continue to be punished by a society that continues to protect or excuse men under phrases like “not all are saints but they are also violent”.