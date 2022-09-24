They compare Carolina Curz with Sandra Bullock

Caroline Cruz She is one of the most beloved and desired personalities on Colombian television. The 43-year-old Valluna is active on social networks where she shares the details of her life with more than 7 million followers on Instagram. On this occasion, the model left more than one follower asking for more by sharing a sensual photoshoot in which he showed his attributes.

Amidst raising her children and professional commitments, Cruz maintains a healthy regimen and is dedicated to sports, both of which can be attributed to her slender legs and toned abdomen. Thus, the ex of Lincoln Palomeque has remained one of the most beautiful women in national entertainment.

See also: “Nothing more delicious than those nerves”: Carolina Cruz on falling in love again

The model published a gallery of black and white photos in which she covered her face with part of her bust with a mesh. With a flirtatious look and biting the garment, Cruz wasted sensuality in front of the camera. Her admirers did not miss the opportunity to share her impressions, as they came to point out a resemblance to the American actress Sandra Bullock.

“Very beautiful”; “Prettier every day”; “There are no words to describe your beauty”; “How long lady, with so much beauty?”; “The sexiest woman”; “Goddess”; “I remembered the actress Sandra Bullock”; “Regia, a real diva”, were some of the messages in the publication that reaches thousands of likes on the social network.

It may interest you: What legs! Carolina Cruz overshadowed the landscape by posing in a bathing suit

Enjoying her single stage

Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque ended their relationship after 14 years and two children together, the presenter recently revealed that she is calm in her new stage as a single woman. Likewise, she clarified that she has always been characterized as a “calm” woman and that her relationship with Palomeque flowed in the same way.

Currently maintains a good relationship with the father of her children, who remains involved in the upbringing and care of the little ones.